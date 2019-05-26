Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Couple recalls the terrifying moments the tornado touched down

Posted 10:30 pm, May 26, 2019

EL RENO, Okla. - A long-time married couple said they believe they survived the tornado that hit the Skyview Trailer Park by the grace of God, with barely a moment's notice.

"It`s just crazy, I mean, it`s just, there`s nothing left," said Shane Clark, the shock of the disaster wearing off, and the reality sinking in.

"It wasn't really until this morning that I saw how bad, where it actually started and what it actually did," said his wife, Jenny.

The two got a last minute tornado warning on the phone from a friend.

"I opened the front door to see what was going on and I heard it," Shane said, "and I said, 'It’s too late,' and slammed the door and just spun around and grabbed her."

That's when the EF3 tornado crashed into their home, lifted it up, and dropped it upside-down. The couple of 21 years sure these moments would be their last on earth.

"He didn't let go of me," Jenny said. "You didn`t.

"No," said Shane. "Wherever we`re going to go, we`re going to go together."

Now they're left with nothing, hoping to find keys and a wallet, but grateful they have each other.

"Twenty-one years and we`re still together," Shane said. "A tornado couldn't even tear us apart."

