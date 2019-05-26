Deadly El Reno tornado rated at least EF2 by National Weather Service

EL RENO, Okla. – The National Weather Service is surveying damage from a tornado in El Reno Sunday morning.

According to NWS, evidence of an EF2 tornado touchdown has been found at the scene so far.

Weather officials say they will continue surveying for damage on Sunday.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, a tornado warning was issued for Canadian County after a tornado was spotted in the area and on radar.

Residents in the area had only a few minutes of warning before the tornado touched down.

Emergency crews were called to the American Budget Value Inn after it suffered extensive damage due to the tornado.

Initial reports indicated that at least 30 people were inside the motel when the storm hit the building.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were still searching through the rubble at the Skyview Trailer Park to continue looking for any other victims.

El Reno city officials say everyone at the motel has been accounted for.

All residents in the mobile home park were evacuated to the VFW in El Reno.

Authorities confirmed to News 4 that two people have died due to the storms.