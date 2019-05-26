× El Reno community stepping up to help those affected by deadly storms

EL RENO, Okla. – The community of El Reno is coming together to help those affected by the deadly storms.

On Saturday night, what is currently rated as an EF2 by the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down near I-40 and Highway 81.

Damage was left behind at the Skyview Trailer Park and American Budget Value Inn.

A total of 29 people were taken to the hospital with minor to critical injuries as a result. At least two people were killed during the storm; however, their names have not been released as of Sunday morning. The medical examiner was on the scene.

El Reno Mayor Matt White says agencies from across Oklahoma have stepped in to help with relief efforts.

Businesses in El Reno are also offering help.

According to Tammy Rukes Livingston with Rukes Pharmacy, any Rukes Pharmacy customers affected by the storm and need medicine are asked to call (405)314-6345.

The Country Club & 81 Storage is offering two months free of charge for their storage service to those affected by the storms. If you’re interested, you can call them at (405)262-2388.

And, Sox of Love, Inc. is offering El Reno families affected by the tornado up to $10 worth of clean laundry.

They say they will provide quarters, detergent, and dryer sheets at Maytag Laundromat, 1301 S. Choctaw Ave.