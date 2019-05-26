× How you can help with El Reno tornado relief efforts

EL RENO, Okla. – A deadly tornado touched down in El Reno Saturday night, killing two people and injuring dozens of others.

Officials say the shelter at VFW has moved to The Sheperd’s House, 312 S. Choctaw, in El Reno.

Organizers with VFW say they are in need of blankets, diapers, sleeping bags and water in order to help those storm victims.

Donations can be dropped at The Shepherd’s House.

A gofundme has also been set up as a tornado relief fund.