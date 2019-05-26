I-40 off-ramps, US-81 closed at I-40 in El Reno for tornado debris clean-up

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Posted 9:31 am, May 26, 2019

EL RENO, Okla. – Following a deadly tornado, ramps to the interstate and a highway are closed for debris clean-up.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the eastbound and westbound I-40 off-ramps (mm 125) to US-81 and northbound and southbound US-81 in El Reno at I-40 are closed through Sunday evening for emergency management operations in the area and for storm debris clean-up.

Southbound US-81 is detoured to eastbound SH-66 while northbound US-81 is detoured at the eastbound I-40 on-ramp.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area throughout the day.

