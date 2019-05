Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla.- A hotel and mobile home park were destroyed after a tornado hit El Reno on Saturday night.

An active search and rescue operation is underway.

KFOR's 4Sight drone has video of the first-responders going through debris.

Two people have died according to Andre Skidmore the Canadian County Emergency Management Manager.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital although we do not have a total number.