Mobile home park in El Reno devastated by tornado

EL RENO, Okla. - Officials are still searching through the rubble of a mobile home park after a tornado tore through the area late Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, a tornado warning was issued for Canadian County after a tornado was spotted in the area and on radar. Residents in the area had only a few minutes of warning before the tornado touched down.

Shortly after the tornado touched down, emergency crews were called to the American Budget Value Inn after it was destroyed by the storm.

The Sky View Mobile Home Park, which is located near the hotel, also suffered extensive damage due to the tornado.

Officials say multiple mobile homes were flipped and torn apart, creating a massive amount of debris throughout the area.

At this point, officials have not confirmed how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

Canadian County Emergency Management Manager Andrew Skidmore confirmed to News 4 that two people have died due to the storms from late Saturday night. It is not known if the victims were in the mobile home park or if they were in the hotel.

EMSA authorities say they have transported multiple people with serious injuries to a hospital in Oklahoma City, along with others with less severe injuries to nearby hospitals.