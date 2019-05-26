Northwest Oklahoma City suffers damage from severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After a tornado caused extensive damage to a hotel and mobile home park in El Reno, some areas of northwest Oklahoma City also suffered some damage.

Shortly before 10:50 a.m., Oklahoma City police reported that a possible tornado was seen near N.W. 10th and Portland.

Storm trackers reported seeing downed power lines and several trees blown into the road near N.W. 21st and McKinley.

When they moved toward N.W. 23rd and Classen, other damage was seen to several buildings in the area. The Mutt's Amazing Hot Dogs and Burgers restaurant suffered extensive damage to its roof, while a few windows at the Rainbow Records building were destroyed.

Oklahoma City police closed off the roads near N.W. 12th and Portland Ave. after the roof of a home was found caved in, along with other storm damage.

Officials say over 3,000 people in the metro were without power early Sunday morning due to the storms.

At this point, it is not clear if a tornado caused the damage or if it was caused by straight-line winds.