Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma National Guard assisting with flooding, tornado relief efforts 

Posted 1:06 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, May 26, 2019

Flooding in NW OKC near 150th and Morgan on May 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA – It has been a busy week across the state for communities and first responders as severe storms brought flooding and tornadoes.

On May 23, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management requested the Oklahoma National Guard for support in communities affected by flooding in northeast Oklahoma.

More than 250 soldiers have been working with communities and agencies.

Efforts include engineers building berms to contain rising water, filling sandbags for distribution to citizens, surveying levees for sand boils, aerial search and rescue and civilian evacuation flights.

The Oklahoma National Guard Civil Support Team also responded to the El Reno tornado damage to provide ground search and rescue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.