OSU Baseball Wins Big 12 Tournament Title

Breakfast at The Brick proved to turn into a brunch and then an afternoon delight. After OSU's game with TCU was pushed back to Sunday morning because of weather. That made for an extra long day, so long as the Cowboys could take down the Horned Frogs.

In game one, OSU jumped out to an early lead built by a Cade Cabbiness two run home run. The Cowboys would surrender the lead and we would eventually go to extra innings tied at six. In extras, Austin Henry of TCU hit a home run to give the Frogs a 6-5 lead.

OSU was down to their last half inning when Christian Funk hit a single which turned into a double after a throwing error. Following that, Andrew Navagato singled scoring the tying run which knotted the game up at six. Trevor Boone then hit a triple to right field after a misplay by TCU's outfielder. Alix Garcia came to the dish, hit one down the left field line and Boone trotted home as OSU took down TCU 7-6.

30 minutes later, OSU saddled up to play West Virginia for a Big 12 title.

The game was all square at one in the fifth when Andrew Navagato hit one off the top off the wall with the bases full of Cowboys. Two runs came into score. It was 3-1 OSU.

While the bats got the lead, Brett Standlee held the Mountaineers at bay. The redshirt freshman sat down three, but only allowed one run in seven innings of work. Carson McCusker and Alix Garcia added a couple of runs off of singles in the eighth. That gave OSU a 5-1 lead entering the top of the ninth.

Peyton Battenfield came on to close it out for the Pokes and he ended it in style with a strike out. OSU won the Big 12 and the game 5-2 over WVU.

With the win, OSU has won two of the last three Big 12 Tournament titles. Colin Simpson was named Most Outstanding Player for his efforts in the series.

The Cowboys will host a regional for the final time at Allie P. Reynolds with the win. The NCAA Tournament field of 64 will be unveiled on Monday.