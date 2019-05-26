OSU & OU Sitting Pretty at NCAA Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another year, another deep run for both OSU and OU in the NCAA Golf Championships.

The Cowboys are absolutely making Blessings Golf Course, just that for them. OSU spent their third round hovering around par golf. Which is better than most teams on the course. As a team the Cowboys shot a two under 286. They currently have a 25 shot lead on Texas and Stanford who are each sitting tied for second.

Oklahoma is hanging tough in fourth place at 16 over. The Sooners fired an 880, but all hope is not lost on the Sooners earning a national title either. The top eight teams after four rounds of stroke play advance to match play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maybe the biggest story of the event is the individual play of some Cowboys looking for a national title. Austin Eckroat entered the third round in the lead by one shot over his OSU teammate Matthew Wolff. Eckroat, the Edmond North alum that is also qualified for the US Open shot a one over, 73. He is currently in second entering the 4th round. He trails Wolff. Wolff shot a two under, 70 and is the leader at seven under.

But just nipping at their heels is teammate Zach Bauchou. He's at two under tied for fifth. He's within striking distance as well.

Sooners Patrick Welch is all by himself in tenth at even par while Blaine Hale is tied for 17th at plus two.