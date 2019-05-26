× River Spirit Casino Resort to reopen in June

TULSA, Okla. – A popular casino resort in Tulsa will remain closed for part of the first week of June after closing last week due to an anticipated rise in the Arkansas River.

On Wednesday, River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts announced the resort property would close.

Crofts announced on Sunday the resort would remain closed until June 5, allowing time for water levels to recede.

The pedestrian trail in front of the resort is closed indefinitely to bicyclists and runners for safety as the resort has turned the trail into use for security and maintenance equipment relocation.

Crofts says the resort commits to maintaining the bi-weekly $2.5M payroll for 1,600 area employees.