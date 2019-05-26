Sapulpa residents cleaning up after possible tornado

SAPULPA, Okla. – A possible tornado touched down in northeast Oklahoma overnight.

According to the Sapulpa Police Department, some buildings in downtown Sapulpa sustained significant damage. Some homes and other structures were also damaged by strong winds/falling trees. The police department also sustained wind damage.

Police say there were many downed power lines and trees in the roadways.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene has opened the church if anyone needs a place of shelter on Sunday. They are located at 302 S. Elm and their phone number is 918-224-0300.

Crews are working to restore power.

The National Weather Service will survey any damage to determine if a tornado struck near Sapulpa.