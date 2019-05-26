Tornado survivor saves himself, his neighbor’s 4 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - It happened so fast. Shane Clark and his wife, Jenny, were inside their mobile home and had no idea they were under siege. Their first instinct was to run for their lives.

“I went to the front door. My wife was right behind me, trying to pull up the live stream, and I opened the door and, when I opened the door, I heard it," Clark said.

It was a sound that sent shivers down Clark’s spine. It sounded like a loud roar.

Nowhere to run, Clark slammed the door.

“I grabbed my wife. If we were going to go, we were going to go together," he said.

What seemed like an eternity probably last 10 seconds.

The next thing they knew, their home was airborne, flipping and spinning them through the air like ragdolls.

Still in a daze, Clark jumped at the rubble and into action. There, neighbor, a mom, was frantically searching for her four children, all under the age of 14.

Clark busted through a window to pull them to safety.