VFW seeking donations for tornado victims in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – Following a devastating tornado in El Reno, a local organization is asking for donations in order to help storm victims.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, a tornado warning was issued for Canadian County after a tornado was spotted in the area and on radar.

Residents in the area had only a few minutes of warning before the tornado touched down.

Emergency crews were called to the American Budget Value Inn after it suffered extensive damage due to the tornado.

The Sky View Mobile Home Park, which is located near the hotel, also suffered extensive damage due to the tornado. Officials say multiple mobile homes were flipped and torn apart, creating a massive amount of debris throughout the area.

Canadian County Emergency Management Manager Andrew Skidmore confirmed to News 4 that two people have died due to the storms from late Saturday night.

EMSA authorities say they have transported multiple people with serious injuries to a hospital in Oklahoma City, along with others with less severe injuries to nearby hospitals.

Shortly after word about the devastation began to spread, a local organization opened its doors to storm victims.

The VFW, located at 1515 S. Rock Island in El Reno, opened its doors to help those who were in need of a place to stay.

Organizers say they are in need of blankets, diapers, sleeping bags and water in order to help those storm victims.