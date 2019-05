Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Customers experienced the renowned Chick-Fil-A hospitality in a way they weren't expecting Friday night.

Video from a Chick-Fil-A near I-40 and MacArthur shows the moment customers get out of their car and craw through the drive-thru window.

Officials say it was believed a tornado was in the area and the customers were seeking shelter in the store.

No one was injured.