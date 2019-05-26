“We had debris coming down on top of us,” Woman tells story of survival as tornado hits mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - One woman in El Reno is thankful that she and her grandchildren are alive after a tornado tore through her mobile home park on Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, a tornado warning was issued for Canadian County after a tornado was spotted in the area and on radar. Residents in El Reno had only a few minutes of warning before the tornado touched down.

The American Budget Value Inn in El Reno suffered extensive damage as the tornado took off the motel's second floor, leaving behind a pile of rubble.

The Sky View Mobile Home Park, which is located near the hotel, also suffered extensive damage due to the tornado. Officials say multiple mobile homes were flipped and torn apart, creating a massive amount of debris throughout the area.

As the tornado approached the mobile home park, Tweedy Garrison and her grandchildren were simply trying to stay safe. She says she brought her grandchildren to the kitchen, which is when the tornado hit.

"We had debris coming down on top of us, knocked us all down. There was no way we could have gotten out without help," said Tweedy Garrison.

Garrison says she and the children were trapped by rubble. Fortunately, her son called to check on her and came to the rescue.

"I had 2% on my phone. His name showed up and I hit the button, told him that we got hit, the boys are fine. And within five minutes, he was there," Garrison said.

Garrison says her son had to lift the roof of another mobile home off of their home in order to free them from the debris.

Fortunately, she says they did not suffer any injuries.

She says she is very grateful to be alive, adding that the kitchen was the only room that was still standing after the tornado moved through the area.