Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Cooking with Kyle: Easy and unexpected summer salad recipe

Posted 4:45 pm, May 27, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY- How about an easy and unexpected summer salad?

This salad is perfect as a side for grilled meats, and can also be an entree for meatless meals. It’s simple and delicious.

1 C dried couscous
1 C chicken broth or water
1 C diced, fresh tomato
1 C diced cucumber, peeled and seeded
1/4 C chopped onion
1/4 C chopped sweet or bell pepper (optional)
1/4 C crumbled goat cheese
1/4 C chopped, fresh basil
Salt and Pepper to taste

In a pot, bring broth or water to a rolling boil. Stir in couscous; remove from heat and cover. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, or just until liquid is absorbed. Fluff thoroughly with fork. Allow to cool – May be refrigerated, covered, overnight.
Combine couscous and remaining ingredients. Toss together. Dress with any vinaigrette or citrus salad dressing. My favorite is a simple Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/2 C balsamic vinegar
1 t ground mustard
1 clove minced garlic
Pinch salt
1/4 t ground pepper
1/2 C olive oil

Combine and whisk or shake in lidded jar until thoroughly blended.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.