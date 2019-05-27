Cooking with Kyle: Easy and unexpected summer salad recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY- How about an easy and unexpected summer salad?

This salad is perfect as a side for grilled meats, and can also be an entree for meatless meals. It’s simple and delicious.

1 C dried couscous

1 C chicken broth or water

1 C diced, fresh tomato

1 C diced cucumber, peeled and seeded

1/4 C chopped onion

1/4 C chopped sweet or bell pepper (optional)

1/4 C crumbled goat cheese

1/4 C chopped, fresh basil

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a pot, bring broth or water to a rolling boil. Stir in couscous; remove from heat and cover. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, or just until liquid is absorbed. Fluff thoroughly with fork. Allow to cool – May be refrigerated, covered, overnight.

Combine couscous and remaining ingredients. Toss together. Dress with any vinaigrette or citrus salad dressing. My favorite is a simple Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/2 C balsamic vinegar

1 t ground mustard

1 clove minced garlic

Pinch salt

1/4 t ground pepper

1/2 C olive oil

Combine and whisk or shake in lidded jar until thoroughly blended.