Cooking with Kyle: Easy and unexpected summer salad recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY- How about an easy and unexpected summer salad?
This salad is perfect as a side for grilled meats, and can also be an entree for meatless meals. It’s simple and delicious.
1 C dried couscous
1 C chicken broth or water
1 C diced, fresh tomato
1 C diced cucumber, peeled and seeded
1/4 C chopped onion
1/4 C chopped sweet or bell pepper (optional)
1/4 C crumbled goat cheese
1/4 C chopped, fresh basil
Salt and Pepper to taste
In a pot, bring broth or water to a rolling boil. Stir in couscous; remove from heat and cover. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, or just until liquid is absorbed. Fluff thoroughly with fork. Allow to cool – May be refrigerated, covered, overnight.
Combine couscous and remaining ingredients. Toss together. Dress with any vinaigrette or citrus salad dressing. My favorite is a simple Balsamic Vinaigrette:
1/2 C balsamic vinegar
1 t ground mustard
1 clove minced garlic
Pinch salt
1/4 t ground pepper
1/2 C olive oil
Combine and whisk or shake in lidded jar until thoroughly blended.