El Reno residents pick-up the damage left by EF3 tornado

EL RENO, Okla. – People who survived the deadly EF-3 tornado that destroyed a motel and several mobile homes are beginning the process of cleaning up.

“I had just turned the TV off, seems like, and laid back down and closed my eyes and then all of a sudden, I was bouncing around,” Sidonna Jeans told KFOR.

That’s because an EF-3 tornado was tearing through Jeans’ El Reno home.

“All I said was whoa because I didn’t want to fall off the bed,” Jeans said.

Miraculously, with nowhere to take shelter, jeans and her husband are okay. However, their home is barely standing.

Several other homes in the mobile home park are also destroyed.

It’s not only victims of Saturday’s tornado that are in need of some help. El Reno has been pounded with severe weather for the past few weeks.

“I woke up at 4:30 to go to work and stepped on the carpet and it was soaked and when we opened up our front door, it just comes gushing,” Jovona Robinson said.

Robinson had to be rescued by boat last Tuesday, May 21, because her home was filled with flood waters.

“They have to go in and completely gut the house and our cars were under water. Right now, my car is running but I have somebody coming in to look at it to asses the damage,” Robinson said.

The Red Cross is asking for donations of things like water bottles, diapers, blankets, toiletries, trash bags, and plastic tubs.

They are accepting donations at the First Baptist of El Reno Shepherd House.