Flooding wreaking havoc in Western Oklahoma

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. - Record-breaking rainfall this spring is causing damage all over the state, and the western end of the state is no exception. Out in Beckham County, roads and bridges have been washed away, and the destruction has reached the heart of the cities.

Some residents said that over the weekend they saw some of the heaviest rainfall they can remember.

“It was pouring rain,” Jake Silk said. “I’ve never seen it rain as hard and as long.”

The rain has been falling in the county for the past two and half months, filling rivers and streams already too full. With nowhere to go, the water has started to spill over, washing deep gashes into roadways. A bridge that used to cross Indian Creek washed away when the creek crested, leaving behind crumbling remains.

Entire crops have been drowned or washed away, and bars and homes flooded.

“It`s been quite devastating to everybody around here,” Charles Silk, Jake’s son said.

Meanwhile, Sayre Park saw major damage. Floodwaters knocked over an iconic red wall residents stay hasn’t seen that much damage since it was built in the 1930s. The children’s play area it blocked is still being drained after it completely flooded. The rodeo arena is falling in on itself after the sand beneath was carried away.

Then as quickly as the water came, residents tell News 4 it receded Monday morning.