Matthew Wolff Wins Individual National Championship

Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff has won the school's ninth individual national championship.

Wolff blistered to the top of the leader board in the third round of stroke play at the NCAA Golf Championship at Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His OSU teammate Austin Eckroat actually led entering the second round.

That 3rd round 70 by Wolff gave him a one shot lead over Edmond North's Eckroat. In the final round, Eckroat couldn't stay within reach. He shot a 78 in the final round and end up finishing tied for eighth with his other teammate Zach Bauchou.

But the day belonged to Wolff. Wolff hit a tough birdie on six. He would bogey eight and nine to fall to seven under. But on the back nine Wolff would sink three bridies en route to a ten under finish. Five shots better than second place finisher Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern.

Wolff wins a record sixth time this season. Now his focus becomes his squad repeat as team national champions.

OSU will square off with SMU in match play Tuesday after winning the stroke play portion of the event. Oklahoma, who had freshman Patrick Welch win All-American honors with a top 15 finish, will face off with Texas in match play.

If OU and OSU both win, Bedlam will take place for a spot in the national championship match on Wednesday. It would be a battle of the last three national golf champions.