Oklahoma Governor talks to President Trump while touring El Reno tornado damage

EL RENO, Okla.- Governor Kevin Stitt toured the tornado-ravaged parts of El Reno Monday morning.

After shaking hands and thanking first responders, Stitt made his way around the trailer park getting a first-hand view of the devastation left behind.

The tour ended where two people lost their lives when the EF3 tornado hit the area.

After Stitt made his walking tour he received a call from President Trump.

Stitt told President Trump things could have been much worse.

He also thanked the President for all his support during the recent string of severe weather in Oklahoma.

Stitt says he has been in contact with FEMA in relation to all of the recent damage to the state with tornadoes and historic flooding.

 

