OSU Set to Face Harvard in OKC in NCAA Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A final send off for Allie P. Reynolds might not be in the cards for Oklahoma State. OSU earned the right to host a regional, but it's being moved to OKC to the Bricktown Ballpark due to rain in Stillwater over the last couple of weeks.

The only way OSU will host a super regional is if Texas Tech happens to get upset at their regional in Lubbock.

As for OSU's most pressing matter, the Cowboys will be facing off with Harvard at six pm on Friday night. Harvard won 25 games for the first time in 14 years. That was also the last time Harvard was in an NCAA Regional.

Rounding out the regional is UCONN and Nebraska. They play at noon on Friday at the Brick.