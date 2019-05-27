Returning priceless photographs to the families that survived the El Reno tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO - When the tornado hit, some families didn`t just lose their homes, they lost everything. That includes memories like pictures of kids, family photos, and other items no amount of money can replace. "We`re not worried about the home and garden items or rakes," El Reno Mayor Matt White said. "But personal items that you have personal attachment to as far as pictures, governor you saw some pictures, so they are going to try to go through those and set those aside."

The night of the tornado someone handed News 4's Chase Horn and photojournalist Emily Smith a couple of pictures and asked them to track down the families. We are still looking for the the young boy in the picture above, but we did find the girl. Her name is Sade Tiger. She was five-years-old in the picture, but she's seven know. She says she's glad to still have a memory of home after the scary tornado hit her house. "It was a bad day at the tornado. I was so scared for my pictures," Sade said. "I thought all of them were going to get lost."

If you recognize the boy in the picture or know someone who might please contact the station or Chase Horn at chase.horn@kfor.com.