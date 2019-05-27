× Updated Oklahoma highway conditions and closings

OKLAHOMA- Historic flooding in Oklahoma has caused damage and left many roads closed.

The following highways are closed until further notice due to flooding:

***Note: SEQUOYAH CO: East and westbound US-64 is closed between Roland, Okla. and Fort Smith, Ark. All traffic is detoured to I-40. ***

ALFALFA CO.

• SH-8 is closed between US-64 and SH-58 near Burlington.

BECKHAM CO.

• The I-40 southern service road (old Route 66) is closed at MM19 near Sayre for extended repairs due to road damage.

CANADIAN CO.

• US-81 between SH-66 and I-40 and the I-40 off-ramps to US-81 (mm 125) in El Reno are OPEN; however, drivers are asked to avoid this area as tornado debris clean-up efforts continue.

CHEROKEE CO.

• SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

• SH-80 is closed near the Canyon Rd. access area just north of Fort Gibson.

COTTON CO.

• SH-5B is closed 1.5 miles north of US-70.

DELAWARE CO.

• SH-127 is closed just west of US-59 near Jay due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

• US-81 is closed between Pond Creek and Medford.

JOHNSTON CO.

• SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

• The I-35 on and off-ramps at Braman Rd. (mm 230) near Braman are closed. The I-35 lanes are open.

• US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.

• US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

• SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177.

KIOWA CO.

• SH-19 is closed between Roosevelt and Warren.

KINGFISHER CO.

• US-81 is OPEN north of SH-33 in Kingfisher.

• SH-33 is OPEN west of US-81 in Kingfisher.

LEFLORE CO.

• SH-9A is closed northeast of Spiro, west of Fort Smith, Ark.

LOGAN CO.

• US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River three miles north of Guthrie

• US-77 is closed eight miles south of SH-51 near Mulhall.

• SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.

• SH-74 is OPEN three miles south of SH-51 at Skeleton Creek.

LOVE CO.

• SH-77 Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

MUSKOGEE CO.

• SH-10 is closed at Big Greenleaf Creek 3.5 miles south of Braggs.

• SH-10 is closed two miles east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson.

• US-62 is closed between SH-80 near Fort Gibson and SH-165 in Muskogee.

• SH-104 is closed at Coal Creek just east of Haskell.

• Southbound SH-165 is closed at US-62 in Muskogee. Drivers are detoured west on US-62. Northbound SH-165 is narrowed to one lane at US-62.

NOBLE CO.

• SH-15 is closed west of Red Rock.

NOWATA CO.

• SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.

• SH-28 is closed between US-60 and US-169 near Nowata.

OSAGE CO.

• SH-20 is narrowed to one lane 12.5 miles east of SH-99 at Hominy Creek. Both directions of traffic are open, however drivers are encouraged to avoid this area or expect delays.

OTTAWA CO.

• SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.

• US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69 near Miami.

• US-69 is closed between SH-125 and US-59/SH-10 near Miami.

PAYNE CO.

• SH-18 is closed about five miles north of SH-33 near Cushing.

ROGERS CO.

• US-169 is closed eight miles north of SH-88 near Talala.

• SH-88 is closed seven miles east of US-169 near Oologah.

SEQUOYAH CO.

• US-64 is closed between Roland, Okla. and Fort Smith, Ark. All traffic is detoured to I-40.

• SH-64D is closed from I-40 east of Roland to US-64 west of Fort Smith, Ark.

• US-64/SH-100 is closed from the US-64/SH-100 junction near Webbers Falls to east of the Ray Fine bridge near Gore.

TULSA CO.

• SH-51 is closed between 145 W. Ave. and Avery Dr. near SH-97 in Sand Springs. S 113 W. Ave. will remain open.

WAGONER CO.

• Southbound US-69 is closed north of Muskogee at the Arkansas River. Drivers should use SH-51 or locate an alternate route such as SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike, which has eliminated tolls between US-69 and SH-165.

• SH-16 is closed near the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Muskogee.

• SH-16 is closed northwest of Okay.

• SH-72 is closed from East 201st South to just north of the Arkansas River bridge near Coweta

WASHINGTON CO.

• SH-123 is closed between Bartlesville and Dewey.

WOODS CO.

• US-64 is closed between SH-14, west of Alva, and SH-50 near Freedom due to a damaged construction detour.

Note from ODOT:

With historic rainfall since winter 2018 through the spring, many roads are closed, including some construction projects due to rivers and creeks rising too high for some work to continue. As water levels subside, ODOT and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will assess existing pavement conditions for needed repairs and also construction timetables for further changes and updates.

Be alert to any water over driving lanes and don’t drive around barricades. The department is not able to predict closures and conditions continue to change rapidly statewide. The agency will keep highways open for as long as it is safe to do so. Travel is discouraged in areas of eastern Oklahoma such as Muskogee and

Wagoner counties as flooding conditions continue to rapidly change.

Drivers are encouraged to be prepared and partner with these agencies as they address these needs and possible delays. ODOT wants drivers to be prepared for more inconvenience and travel impacts this summer for repairs after this spring’s flooding.