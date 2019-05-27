What is a QLCS tornado?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- You probably heard the term QLCS tornado during the weekend severe storms that hit El Reno and parts of Oklahoma City.

The term QLCS stands for 'Quasi-Linear Convective System'.

These are tornadoes that form very quickly with little warning.

They 'spin up' with a line of storms often called a squall line.

These are not the typical set-up seen in Oklahoma. These are usually weak and happen at night.

The El Reno tornado is classified as a QLCS and was rated as an EF-3 which is also very rare.

KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton explains in the video above.