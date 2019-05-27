What is a QLCS tornado?

OKLAHOMA CITY- You probably heard the term QLCS tornado during the weekend severe storms that hit El Reno and parts of Oklahoma City.
The term QLCS stands for 'Quasi-Linear Convective System'.
These are tornadoes that form very quickly with little warning.
They 'spin up' with a line of storms often called a squall line.
These are not the typical set-up seen in Oklahoma. These are usually weak and happen at night.
The El Reno tornado is classified as a QLCS and was rated as an EF-3 which is also very rare.
