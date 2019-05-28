× Authorities identify body found in Stillwater creek

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities have identified the body of a man found in a Stillwater Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a person walking the Kameoka Trail discovered the body of the deceased male submerged in the creek and called police.

Stillwater Police and Fire arrived and removed him from the water.

Today, the Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the man as 47-year-old Paul Ivy Graves using his fingerprints.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding Mr. Graves’ death continues and an autopsy report is pending.

At this time there no evidence of foul play.