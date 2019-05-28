Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Authorities investigating vandalism to Oklahoma water tower

Posted 7:38 am, May 28, 2019

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma county are being asked to conserve water after their water tower was damaged.

Crews are working right now to make repairs to the baseline tower in Tillman County after it was vandalized on Sunday night.

Water is pouring out from the tower after someone apparently shot at it. Officials say there are at least a dozen bullet holes in the side of the tower.

If you have any information about the crime, call the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office.

