By the numbers: How this severe weather season compares

OKLAHOMA CITY- Mother Nature has been unleashing a system of powerful storms across the state for the past month.

According to the National Weather Service, Oklahoma has had 80 tornado warnings, 337 severe thunderstorm warnings, and 66 flash flood warnings in the past 28 days.

Officials say it is a drastic increase from the typical May weather that Oklahoma usually sees.

Oklahoma averages 45 tornado warnings, 199 severe thunderstorm warnings, and 19 flash flood warnings during a normal May.

So far, authorities say there have been 33 confirmed tornadoes in the forecast area for the National Weather Service in Norman. Statewide, there have been 42 tornadoes.