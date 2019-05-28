× City of OKC working to repair 18 faulty sirens

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials say repairs are underway on 18 sirens that are not working properly and may not sound in an emergency until they’re fixed.

Here are the 18 nonfunctioning sirens out of Oklahoma City’s 182 outdoor warning sirens:

Some of the 18 sirens under repair had the power knocked out by recent storms, and the others may also have been damaged in the storms. A silent test Tuesday revealed these 18 sirens may be malfunctioning.

There’s no timeline yet on when all 18 sirens might be repaired, but crews are working to repair them as quickly as possible.

Remember: A siren should be only one of at least three ways to get information about the weather. Examples of the other two sources include a NOAA all-hazards weather radio, smartphone app, television news, AM-FM radio or an online news source. Use OKC’s Accessible Hazard Alert System to get alerts in American Sign Language and English voice and text.

Never rely only on sirens or any other single source of information as your only cue for deciding to take shelter. Even if you normally can hear a siren inside your home, you may not during a noisy thunderstorm.

Outdoor warning sirens are not intended to warn people inside a home or building. They’re primarily to alert people who are outdoors that a tornado threat is nearby.

In Oklahoma City, sirens sound when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Unless there’s a threat of severe weather, the sirens will be tested at noon Saturday as normal. Anyone who can usually hear a siren during a test, but doesn’t hear a siren during Saturday’s test, should call (405) 231-2121 to report it.