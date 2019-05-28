Creek County officials issue Silver Alert for disabled 42-year-old man

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
SAPULPA, Okla. – The Creek County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 42-year-old man with disabilities.

Tim Polk was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday near 11611 S 227th W Ave. in Sapulpa.

Polk was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, faded blue jeans, sandals with straps, and a dark grey hat.

Officials say Polk has no use of his left arm, limited use of his left leg, and brain injuries due to a car wreck.

Polk’s vehicle is a black 1964 Mercedes Comet (pictured below) with Oklahoma license plate TIMZ64.

His direction of travel is unknown and Polk does not have a driver’s license at this time.

If you see Polk or have information on his whereabouts, call 911.

