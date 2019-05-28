El Reno basketball team rallies around teammate injured in tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - “They have nothing left; the tornado took everything from them,” said El Reno high school student Bailey Brothers.

Brothers and her teammates are working together outside of long practices and games.

“It’s just scary to think that could actually happen to someone that you know and are close to,” she said.

The group of soon-to-be sophomores are trying to help two of their former teammates recover from the deadly El Reno tornado.

“None of them deserved that, to be hit by the tornado; it’s just sad to think about it,” Brothers said.

“They’re both great kids, both great student-athletes. They help out with others in academics and athletically,” said Coach Tyler Hill.

Hill is rounding the players up to help.

“Last week, the flooding hit another one of our athletes, and I felt helpless; I couldn’t be here to help, I couldn’t do anything so I really just wanted to be able to do my part,” he said.

“I feel horrible; I feel like there’s nothing you could’ve done about it,” Brothers said.

One of their teammates is still in the hospital Tuesday.

“Her house got hit by the tornado, and it's like all gone. She was hurt, not as bad as her parents or her grandma, though,” Brothers said.

The damage is hitting too close to home.

“You’re also worried 'cause, now, you're like am I coming home to a home, is it gone, you don’t know until you get there; it's just insane,” Hill said.

“Our house wasn’t that far from the tornado, and it could’ve got hit… It’s really scary; that could’ve happened to you,” Brothers said.

The close-knit group is just thankful all of their teammates are alive.

“Once you’ve played, we’re all a family so I’m just helping out a family member,” Hill said.

You can help by donating here.