Johnson & Johnson faces trial over opioid crisis in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – In the first major civil trial in the opioid epidemic, the state of Oklahoma is accusing Johnson & Johnson of fueling the state’s raging opioid crisis.

During opening arguments, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called the epidemic the worst man-made public health crisis in the history of the nation and state.

“To put it bluntly, this crisis is devastating Oklahoma,” Hunter said. “Our evidence will show that 4,653 Oklahomans died of unintentional overdoses involving prescription opioids from 2007 to 2017.”

The state claims Johnson & Johnson, the nation’s largest drug maker, has used deceptive marketing to downplay the risks of addiction and create an oversupply of painkillers.

“How did this happen? At the end of the day, you honor, I have a short, one word answer: greed,” Hunter said. “Money may not be the root of all evil, but I have learned this in my nearly 40 years as a lawyer and public servant. Money can make people and businesses do bad things, very bad things.”

Larry Ottaway, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson, countered the state’s arguments during his opening statement Tuesday. Ottaway pointed to a 2009 statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said painkillers, when properly managed, rarely caused addiction.

Ottaway also told the court Janssen Pharmaceutica, whose parent company is Johnson & Johnson, “pioneers” FDA-approved medications. During his opening arguments, he also added an approval from the FDA means benefits outweigh the risks.

“We’re not mocking anyone,” he said. “John Adams said, in a famous closing argument, “facts are stubborn things.” Indeed, they are.”

The lawsuit was first filed in June 2017. At the time, there were other defendants listed including Perdue Pharma and the Israeli-based Teva Pharmaceuticals. Both reached multi-million dollar settlements with the state, leaving Johnson & Johnson as the remaining defendant.