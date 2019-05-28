× Judge who presided over Oklahoma City bombing trial dies at 89

OKLAHOMA CITY – The judge who presided over the Oklahoma City bombing trial has died.

Officials say Judge Richard Matsch was 89-years-old when he passed away earlier this week.

He was appointed to the U.S. District Court for Colorado in 1974.

In a statement, the district said, “Judge Matsch will be remembered for the way he handled the Oklahoma City bombing cases, reaffirming the public’s faith in our judicial system through his firmness, fairness, and dignity during a particularly wrenching episode in our nation’s history.”