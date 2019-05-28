× Man trying to help accident victims hit along Oklahoma highway

OKLAHOMA CITY- A man who was trying to help accident victims was hit by a car in southeast Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the victim left his vehicle near I-40 and S.E. 29th St. following an accident with two other vehicles. Although he wasn’t involved in the accident, the victim was trying to help the other drivers because their cars were blocking the middle lane of traffic.

Another vehicle in the area tried to avoid the scene, but ended up hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.