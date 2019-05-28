× Minor league baseball team apologizes after showing video calling Ocasio-Cortez ‘enemy of freedom’

A minor league baseball team has apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the team aired a Memorial Day video in which the New York Democrat was depicted among “enemies of freedom.”

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again,” the Fresno Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, tweeted.

The Grizzlies’ apology came after the team showed a video at a game on Memorial Day that features a speech from former President Ronald Reagan alongside a series of patriotic and military images. During the video, according to CNN affiliate KGPE, as Reagan can be heard referencing the “enemies of freedom,” the video shows Ocasio-Cortez, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former Cuban President Fidel Castro and Antifa protesters.

The team said in a statement that “unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion.”

A message left with Ocasio-Cortez’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned Tuesday.

In less than a year after a shocking primary win in a New York City district, Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most prominent progressive politicians in the US and a regular target of criticism by right-wing media and GOP officials.