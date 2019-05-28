× Mustang Public Schools to increase teacher pay raise

MUSTANG, Okla. – In April, Mustang Public Schools (MPS) announced that starting teachers would earn $40,000 annually; now, pending Board approval, MPS will add another $1220 to their salary schedule, bringing the starting teacher base pay to $41,220.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders announced a state budget deal on May 15 that included more than $200 million in new education funding and pay raises for teachers and state employees.

Mustang’s raise is comprised of $2,488 previously approved by the School Board, plus the $1,220 as suggested by the Oklahoma Legislature.

“We have increased teacher pay by $3708 from last year,” Superintendent Charles Bradley stated. “We want to recruit and retain the best professionals for our students.”

“We are proud of our staff and want our salary schedules to reflect that,” Director of Human Resources Chris Tobler added. “To that end, we are continuing to look at the salary schedules for Support and Administrative Staff and anticipate an announcement forthcoming regarding their 2019-20 salaries.”

Under this new salary schedule, first-year certified teachers in Mustang will start at $41,220 for 2019-20, compared to the 2018-19 base salary of $37,512. This raise will apply to veteran teachers as well. For example, a teacher with 10 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree will make $46,488 base salary beginning in the 2019-20 school year, compared to the 2018-19 base salary of $42,789.

