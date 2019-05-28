× Officials increase Keystone Dam water release

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahomans across the state are preparing for additional rounds of severe weather.

The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water from the Keystone Dam.

Officials say they increased the release to more than 275,000 cubic feet of water per second. City leaders warn that the release could bring another foot of water to already flooded homes in Tulsa, Sand Springs, and Bixby.

City and county authorities say they’re also worried the water release is putting too much pressure on the area’s 70-year-old levees.