Oklahoma Department of Corrections reveals names of two new K9 puppies

Posted 3:50 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, May 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections asked for your help naming two new additions to the agency; today, they revealed the names chosen for the K9s in training.

Boomer, a DOC narcotics dog, recently gave birth to eight puppies.

The other six puppies have been named Ellie, Cleo, Ruger, Colt, Case, and Jaeger.

Agency officials say the dogs will all become narcotics dogs when they get a little older, but the officers struggled to find two of them good names.

With the public’s help, these two male pups finally have names.

Ryker and Kilo are officially on their way to becoming police dogs!

