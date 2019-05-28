Oklahoma man charged in fatal shooting that left 2 dead

Watch live: Opioid trial begins against drug maker, Johnson & Johnson
TULSA, Okla. – Prosecutors in Tulsa say a 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a shooting that killed two and injured two others.

The Tulsa World reports Kaleb Young has also been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Young allegedly confessed he shot the four people at an apartment complex on Monday because they were standing near his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say Young told them he thought the people standing next to this ex-girlfriend had shot up his home a month earlier.

Young remains in the Tulsa County jail on a bond of more than $1 million. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Young.

Killed in the shooting were 23-year-old Marco Celestine and 26-year-old Joshua Smith.

