OSU Advances to Semifinals in NCAA Golf, OU Eliminated

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team advanced to the semifinals of match play in the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday.

The Cowboys defeated SMU 4-1 to get to the final four teams, and advanced to play Texas.

The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

The Sooners and Texas were tied 2-2 when it came down to the final match between Garett Reband and Parker Coody.

With the match tied, Coody won the 17th hole to take a 1-up lead, and Reband conceded on the 18th to give Coody and Texas the win.

OSU got wins from Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff, Hayden Wood and Austin Eckroat to advance over SMU

OU’s two wins came from Brad Dalke and Quade Cummins.

The winner of the OSU-Texas semifinal match will face the winner of the Vanderbilt-Stanford semifinal in the championship match Wednesday.