× Pedestrian hit by train in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in Kingfisher involving a pedestrian hit by a train.

Kingfisher Police and Kingfisher Fire/EMS responded to the accident.

Officials say this occurred east of town and the victim has been medi-flighted to Oklahoma City.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.