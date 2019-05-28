Police hoping to speak with woman who tried to sell 100 pounds of copper

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who acted suspiciously when trying to sell copper to a metal recycler.

Officials say a woman went to a local metal recycler near Reno and Lottie and tried to sell nearly 100 pounds of copper last week.

When an employee questioned the woman about the copper, investigators say she left the scene in a maroon 2007 Grand Marquis.

Investigators say the woman gave the employee a license, which turned out to be stolen.

Now, authorities want to speak with the woman.

If you have any information on her, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.