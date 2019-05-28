Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect following a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near S.E. 44th and Sooner Rd.

Investigators say it all started on Monday afternoon with some type of altercation in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

It escalated overnight and ended with one man being shot. The victim was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Police have been interviewing witnesses, trying to gather more information.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

