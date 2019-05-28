× Police: Woman arrested after body found in Oklahoma City dumpster

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found in a dumpster in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 p.m. on May 26, officers were called to the 5700 block of S. Harvey Ct. after a bystander found a body in a trash bin.

When officers arrived, they realized the woman’s body had trauma consistent with a homicide.

On Monday, investigators arrested 41-year-old Deborah Paulick on a complaint of first-degree murder.

At this point, the medical examiner’s office will determine the victim’s identity.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.