PREVIEW: “The Innocent Man’s Daughter” shares her story for the first time in decades

ADA, Okla. - “The Innocent Man” is a book and docu-series that shined a negative light on Ada police after two men were convicted for a heinous murder they didn't commit.

Now, we hear from another victim in this case, the innocent man's daughter.

A victim at a young age again and again.

"It was really hard to take. It was out of the blue," Elizabeth Clinton said.

Her mother was murdered in her home on Christmas Day when Elizabeth was just a toddler.

Her father was arrested years later for a separate rape and murder.

"They didn't even know what was going to happen. We just knew he had been arrested for this heinous crime and he was going to be up for trial, and that's all we knew at the time," Clinton said.

"I was embarrassed, of course, you know. I didn't know what people would think,” Clinton said.

More on Lacey’s conversation with the innocent man's daughter. The turmoil she continued to face and what she's now doing to overcome a lifetime of grief.

It airs tonight at 10 p.m.