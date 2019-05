× Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Pryor man.

Earl J. Johnson was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Locke St. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, olive green shorts, black shoes and glasses.

Johnson’s vehicle is a white 2009 Honda CR-V with Oklahoma tag ‘BXT914.’

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Pryor Police Department.