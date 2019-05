× Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Tulsa man with dementia

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old Tulsa man with dementia.

Joseph Jones Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of E 90th St. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Jones’s vehicle is maroon 2012 Ford Fusion with Oklahoma tag ‘EQH779.’

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Tulsa Police Department.