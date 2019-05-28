Third person arrested in connection to Wapanucka man’s murder

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a third person has been taken into custody following the death of a Wapanucka man.

Last week, investigators in Coal County discovered human remains in a rural area along County Rd. 1780. Officials believed those remains belong to Stephen Simonds, who disappeared on May 14.

Officials arrested 36-year-old Nakoda Brumley on a complaint of first-degree murder and other charges. They also arrested Johnny Lowe, Jr. on a complaint of possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Now, investigators say they have arrested a third person in connection to the case.

According to KXII, deputies arrested 41-year-old Destinee Hutcherson on complaints of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.