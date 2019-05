× Webbers Falls remains under mandatory evacuation

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – A community that was on edge due to a pair of runaway barges is still not allowed back in their homes.

Webbers Falls remains under mandatory evacuation due to ongoing flooding concerns from the Arkansas River.

Officials say the Arkansas River is expected to crest at more than 23 feet in Tulsa, which is just two feet shy of the record set in 1986.